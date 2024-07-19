Cardi B responds to Joe Budden's comments about long-awaited sophomore album

Cardi B has had enough of Joe Budden talking about her. She took to social media Thursday after her name and the status of her album came up on a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast.

In the clip, Joe says he believes fans will "never get another Cardi album again," while co-host Trevor "Queenzflip" Robinson claimed he heard the same during a visit to the Atlantic Records office. Cardi, however, says these reports are a lie.

"You not getting information on me," Cardi wrote on the social platform X. "Every five-six months you comparing another female rapper towards me, you compare new artists, old artists, every single f****** artist with me, bro. ... If you love these b****** so much, why are you not talking about their album?"

She said that Budden and his co-hosts tend to compare her to artists with worse record sales and noted they could have heard the album in the studio if they really wanted.

"You really want my album to come out so you can criticize it," Cardi continued. "'Cause every time I drop something you don't like it. Every single time a b**** drops something and they doing mediocre, you say they doing better than me."

She said things are in motion for her sophomore album, including merch and box sets, adding, "You don't know s***. ... Leave me alone, I want you to leave me the f*** alone."

Joe, who was reportedly a listener in the Spaces chat, responded a while later, assuring fans he'll never "cover a single thing this girl does for the remainder of her career."

He also took time to refute allegations she made about him in her venting session.

