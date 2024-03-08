Cardi B takes to socials with preview of unnamed track

If Cardi B's recent "Like What (Freestyle)" wasn't enough of a tease of what's to come, the rapper's shared a preview of a forthcoming, unnamed track.

In a video shared to her socials, Cardi is seen rapping to the track in a recording studio with a white tank top, grey sweats, glasses, natural hair and bare feet on the ground.

“Me vs. you and you know who they pickin’,” she spits. “I can survive in the coldest conditions… B***** is washed, soapin’ the dishes/ I apply pressure like boa constrictors."

She captioned the post "15" alongside a winking emoji, which some believe may refer to March 15.

Cardi's debut album, Invasion of Privacy, dropped in 2018, but anxiety has gotten in the way of its follow-up. Speaking to fans earlier this month, the rapper claimed that she's no longer letting that stop her from releasing the record.

"I promise y'all this year, I'm not letting my anxiety, I'm not letting what haters say, I'm not letting what fans say [stop me]," she said. "If I do a song, I'm just gon' f******* drop it. Well, I have no choice because I'm dropping my album this year. So, stay tuned for the announcement. But, don't play with me."

