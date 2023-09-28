Cardi B talks "Bongos," aliens and more while eating spicy wings on 'Hot Ones' debut

After days of teases, fans can now watch Cardi B's debut on Hot Ones, which premiered Thursday, September 28, on the First We Feast YouTube page.

Like previous guests, the rapper sat down with host Sam Evans and attempted to eat 10 chicken wings or vegan substitutes, with each serving prepared with a progressively hotter sauce. She also answered a few questions, though at some points she was too distracted by the spiciness of the hot wings.

“I’m trying to say something but I can’t even focus on the f****** question!” Cardi B said. That, however, didn't prevent her from providing some unfiltered responses.

Among the many topics Cardi discussed: the "annoying" process of recording a radio-friendly version of the Megan Thee Stallion-assisted "Bongos," her love for former President Franklin D. Roosevelt and her belief that aliens aren't real.

“If aliens are real, and they’re smarter than us, I feel like, why haven’t they invaded us?" she asked.

Cardi also gave a shoutout to two of her biggest idols/"super moguls," Rihanna and Jay-Z, and looked back on the time her husband, Offset, and his former rap trio, Migos, read Llama Llama Red Pajama to the beat of their own song "Bad and Boujee."

“I love that book … I can only picture when the Migos was doing it,” Cardi said. “Good memories. I love having good memories of them in my head.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.