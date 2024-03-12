Cardi B's new song "Enough (Miami)" coming on Friday

Now we know what song Cardi B was teasing last week -- and we won't have to wait long to hear it.



The rapper revealed on social media Monday night that the new track is called "Enough (Miami)" and will be out March 15. She also shared the cover art, which features a naked Cardi laying on top of a white cushioned bench with her long hair flowing in front of her.



Cardi previously teased a snippet of the song with a video of her playing it in the studio.



"Me vs. you and you know who they pickin'," she spits. "I can survive in the coldest conditions ... B***** is washed, soapin' the dishes/ I apply pressure like boa constrictors."



The song is a follow-up to her recently released "Like What (Freestyle)."



Cardi's last album was 2018's Invasion of Privacy.

