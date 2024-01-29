Cast of Tyler Perry's 'Sistas' reveals secret to seven-season success

ABC/Jeff Neira

By Jamia Pugh

The leading ladies of Tyler Perry's cult classic Sistas sat down with Tamron Hall Friday to talk about the hit show and dish on why fans love it so much.

Season 7 kicked off earlier this month and Crystal Renee HayslettNovi BrownEbony ObsidianMignon and KJ Smith say it's the close bond they share on and off the screen that makes the show so successful.

"It was an instant connection. All five of us. Literally, we were all family from day one," Smith said. "We laugh together, we cry together, we go through life together and that was evident from the first day."

Obsidian, who opened up about her cast mates' support as she grieves the recent loss of her mother, said, "I'm the youngest, in real life, of my Sistas group and these are all my big sisters."

Obsidian also noted the show's deep dive into the real-life issues women face.

"I think everybody can relate to that — not knowing what's next and trying to figure it out and not having the answers," she said.

As for whether she's surprised the show's been running for seven seasons, Mignon says not really.

"I don't know why people underestimate the power of Black women. I don't understand it," she said. "Tyler doesn't, so I'm grateful for that."

New episodes of Sistas air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on BET.

