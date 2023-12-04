Celebrate Valentine's Day with DJ Cassidy's ﻿Pass the Mic Live!

DJ Cassidy is back with his popular Pass the Mic music performance series, this time with two live concerts.

You can celebrate Valentine's Day next year with over twenty R&B artists, who DJ Cassidy will bring together for special one-night-only shows in Greensboro, North Carolina, and Houston, Texas.

Taking place in Greensboro on February 9 and in Houston on February 17, with special guests El DeBarge and Teddy Riley, respectively, Pass the Mic Live! will feature performances by 112, 702, Carl Thomas, Case, Donell Jones, Jagged Edge, Mya, Sunshine Anderson and more.

"Uniting twenty-three of my R&B heroes for two epic celebrations of love will be a dream come true," DJ Cassidy said. "Their prolific songs have had a profound influence on not only the way I deejay but the way I curate the sound of celebration."

Born out of the COVID-19 pandemic, DJ Cassidy created Pass the Mic to help keep the music and entertainment going and to unite R&B greats. The show went from viral sensation to sold-out live concerts in New Jersey and Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Tickets for the third installment of Pass the Mic Live! go on sale starting Friday, December 8.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.