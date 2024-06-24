Celebration continues for Ms. Lauryn Hill's 'Miseducation'

Ms. Lauryn Hill is heading back on the road to keep the Miseducation parties going. She's teamed with the Fugees for a co-headlining tour commemorating her one and only solo album, The Miseducation of Ms. Lauryn Hill.

The trek will start on Aug. 9 and make its way through the U.S. before going abroad to London, Manchester and other international stops. Music from The Score and other Fugees albums will be also performed, with her son YG Marley showing up as support on select dates; surprise guests are still to announced.

Presale tickets for U.S. shows will be available, starting with the Citi presale on Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For those going abroad, a Mastercard presale starts Wednesday, with others becoming available later in the week.

General tickets for both go on sale Friday. Two dollars from each ticket sold will go toward organizations focused on mental health, women’s wellness, community small-business development and education via the MLH fund.

