Chief Keef's going on A Lil Tour starting in July

Chief Keef is headed on the road for A Lil Tour, with some help from supporting acts 43B signee Lil Gnar and the Glo Boyz.

Kicking off July 16 in Boston, the trek will hit a total of 17 cities, including Detroit, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Miami Beach. He'll wrap up on August 13 at The Midway venue in San Francisco.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 15, at 10 a.m. local time via ChiefKeef.com.

The news of Sosa's tour comes fresh off the release of his long awaited album Almighty So 2, which was two years in the making and features the likes of Sexyy Red, Quavo, G Herbo and Tierra Whack.

Coming up, he will return to Chicago's Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash for a hometown performance on June 16. His last time at the event was in 2012.

