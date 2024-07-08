Childish Gambino ﻿previews 'Bando Stone & The New World' ﻿songs at recent show

Fans at Little Island in New York City were treated to a Childish Gambino performance Saturday featuring some tracks from his upcoming final album, Bando Stone & The New World.

Taking to the stage, he performed the lead single, "Lithonia," and previewed the Chlöe Bailey-assisted "Survive," "Steph's Beach" with Steve Lacy and Fousheé, and an untitled track featuring Jorja Smith and Amaarae.

He also played the Fousheé collaboration "Running Away," "Cruisin'" featuring Yeat, "Got to Be" and album closer "Place Where Love Goes."

Bando Stone, the album version, is set to arrive on July 19. Gambino will promote it by choosing fans to be part of his Close Friends on the @bandostone Instagram account, so they'll get exclusive access to teasers and content about the album.

