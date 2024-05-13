Childish Gambino announces New World Tour dates, releases 'Atavista'

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 17, at 10 a.m., although fans can sign up for early access at thenewworldtour.com.
And Childish Gambino surprised fans with more than just tour news. He also released the album Atavista, a reimagining of his 3.15.20 LP, which features two new tracks, "Atavista'' and "Human Sacrifice." It is available now on all digital outlets. He also released the official music video for "Little Foot Big Foot," featuring Young Nudy.
During a Gilga Radio stream on Instagram Live in April, Childish Gambino revealed he had two new albums on the way. In addition to Atavista, he'll release Bando Storm and the New World, the soundtrack to Donald's movie Bando, which he says will mark "the final Childish Gambino album."
