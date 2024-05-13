Childish Gambino announces New World Tour dates, releases 'Atavista'

Childish Gambino, the music persona of actor Donald Glover, is getting ready to hit the road. The artist has just announced dates for The New World Tour, his first tour since 2019.

The 33-city North American tour, who special guest WILLOW, is set to kick off August 11 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and wrap October 3 in Chicago. The tour hits such cities as Philadelphia, Atlanta, Boston, Nashville, and Seattle, with two-night stands in both Brooklyn and Los Angeles.

He’s also set to bring the tour to Europe and the U.K. starting October 31 in Lyon, France, and then heads to Australia and New Zealand, starting January 28 in Auckland, New Zealand. Both legs will feature special guest Aamarae.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 17, at 10 a.m., although fans can sign up for early access at thenewworldtour.com.

And Childish Gambino surprised fans with more than just tour news. He also released the album Atavista, a reimagining of his 3.15.20 LP, which features two new tracks, "Atavista'' and "Human Sacrifice." It is available now on all digital outlets. He also released the official music video for "Little Foot Big Foot," featuring Young Nudy.

During a Gilga Radio stream on Instagram Live in April, Childish Gambino revealed he had two new albums on the way. In addition to Atavista, he'll release Bando Storm and the New World, the soundtrack to Donald's movie Bando, which he says will mark "the final Childish Gambino album."

