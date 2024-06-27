Childish Gambino confirms upcoming single, says he's "trying to have fun" with album rollout

Donald Glover has been teasing his upcoming Childish Gambino album with the phrase "Bando is coming," but a note about one of its songs did not actually come from him.

Taking to Instagram Live Wednesday, he confirmed the news about his final project, titled "Lithonia," noting it's a single and the prequel to his forthcoming LP, Bando Storm and the New World.

“That got leaked, it kind of pissed me off,” Glover said. “And I know who did it, Audiomack, f****** no soup for you. You’re not getting the album now. That’s what time I’m on.”

According to Glover, his new album rollout was intended to be "mostly about fun," but “the problem is we’re not having fun."

“I’m trying to have fun,” he said. “Because I feel like there’s just people not having enough fun. ... When I was a kid there was, like, big things that would unite us and I just feel bad for y’all. I feel bad for some of y’all.”

Glover added that it's "f***** up" that "the most fun we had was from a fight," referring to the Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud.

“[It] was a song from a fight, from a rap beef, which I enjoyed every minute of," Glover said. "It was very fun. But, still, kind of negative, in a certain light, I guess.”

