Chlöe Bailey announces new single, "FYS"

Chlöe Bailey is one artist who will be dropping new music on Friday.

She teased her upcoming single, "FYS," on X, formerly Twitter, by playing a snippet of the song.

"FYS. what do you think it means?" she asked fans. "Guess right and i'll drop."

Thousands of suggestions poured in to Chlöe's comment section, with fans hopeful their efforts might pay off with an early release.

"For Your Sanity? Well, for mine… put this out!" one user wrote.

In a later tweet, Chloe shared the presave link, confirming it'll be out in the early morning hours Friday and that the song title is an abbreviation for "f*** your status."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.