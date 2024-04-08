Chlöe to release "boy bye" on Friday

After teasing the song on her socials, Chlöe has now revealed the release date for her upcoming single, "boy bye."

Alongside artwork that captures her in the back of a red convertible with her hands in the air, she shared a link to presave the song, due out April 12. The words on the license plate are the track's title, "BOY BYE."

Chlöe previewed “boy bye” earlier this month with a clip that her heard singing, “Boy bye, bye! I won’t even cry, you stupid motherf*****! Boy bye, bye! I won’t even cry, go cry to your mama!”

This song will be her second release of 2024, following “FYS,” short for "F*** Your Status."

