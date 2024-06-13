Chris Brown gets stuck in the air following wire harness malfunction at New Jersey concert

Chris Brown got stuck in the air during the New Jersey stop of his 11:11 tour, and he didn't appear to be too happy about it.

While gliding through the air and singing his song "Under the Influence" in the Prudential Center, his wire harness malfunctioned, and he was left hanging in the air. He continued the performance while signaling to staff that he was stuck; crew members eventually brought a ladder to help him get down.

Chris was then seen yelling and pointing at one of the venue's staff members. He noted he was angry about the incident at the end of the concert, per The Hollywood Reporter, while also downplaying the situation.

Chris' in-air performance is a normal part of his 11:11 tour, which recently kicked off. The next stop is Brooklyn, where he will perform two nights at the Barclays Center. Arya Starr and Maeta are his opening acts.

