Chris Brown links with Tee Grizzley + Mariah the Scientist for new single "IDGAF" out Friday

Chris Brown's cooking up new music, and it'll be out this Friday, September 8.

He shared the update on Instagram, tagging the new single's collaborators Tee Grizzley and Mariah the Scientist.

"IDGAF DROPS FRIDAY," he wrote on Instagram alongside the song's covert art — a sepia-toned image of the three of them.

The update follows Chris' most recent concert appearance as the headliner of BZR Weekend in Jamaica.

"JAH BLESSED ME TONIGHT. CANT TELL YALL HOW GRATEFUL I AM TO HAVE PERFORMED FOR YALL," Chris wrote of the packed house in Kingston in August.

It also follows his latest song and video for "Summer Too Hot," a single expected to show up on his upcoming 11th album, 11:11.

The new project, set for release on November 11, will contain just 11 songs, Chris said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.