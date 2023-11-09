Chris Brown says new album '11:11' ﻿will arrive a day early

By Jamia Pugh

Chris Brown just couldn't wait until November 11 to drop his new album, 11:11.

In tandem with it being Brown's 11th studio project and the original plan to include 11 songs, the singer had been promoting a November 11 release date — but recently announced fans should expect to have it sooner.

"GIVING YALL THE ALBUM EARLY," he captioned his social media update post. "Drops tomorrow night at 9pm west coast/. 12:00 midnight eastern. The album was supposed to drop Saturday.. but we dropping early."

After months of teasing and releasing a few album singles, Brown announced 11:11 will act as a double album, featuring 22 total tracks.

