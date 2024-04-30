Ciara joining 'American Idol' as guest mentor

Karwai Tang/WireImage

By Andrea Tuccillo

Ciara is heading to American Idol.

The singer will serve as guest mentor on the Sunday, May 5 episode, where the top seven contestants will perform material with the theme of "Songs That Make Me Wanna Dance." The episode will also feature contestants singing songs by Adele

Monday night's episode of Idol featured a moving tribute to former contestant Mandisa, who died April 18 at age 47. Idol alums Colton Dixon, Melinda Doolittle and Danny Gokey took the stage to perform "Shackles" by Mary Mary in memory of Mandisa.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!