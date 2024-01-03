Ciara learns "crazy" news she's related to Derek Jeter

Ciara's family just keeps on growing.

Aside from recently giving birth to her fourth child, the "Level Up" singer learned of a new adult member of the family: Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter.

In video shared to her Instagram, Ciara is shocked to learn Jeter is her cousin — new information found via genealogy findings and revealed on the PBS show Finding Your Roots with host Henry Louis Gates Jr.

"What [in] the world. You are kidding me!" Ciara says in the clip. "That's crazy!"

Gates describes Jeter as Ciara's "DNA cousin" and explains how the pair "share a long stretch of DNA on their 14th chromosome."

He adds, "DNA which we know Derek inherited from his mother."

"Thank you @drhenrylouisgates for such an incredible experience!" Ciara captioned her post. "This was a dream come true to learn about my family genealogy!"

Ciara's episode on Finding Your Roots, in which singer Alanis Morissette also appears, is the first of the show's 10th season. The season trailer previews conversations with other stars, such as Tracy Morgan, Dionne Warwick, LeVar Burton, Danielle Brooks, Anthony Ramos and more.

A "Greatest Hits" video compilation of past guests who dove into the "untold stories of enslaved ancestors" includes Viola Davis, Queen Latifah, Michael Strahan and Sterling K. Brown.

