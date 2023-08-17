Ciara and Lil Baby link up for new music out Friday

In the latest Ciara news, the "Level Up" singer is dropping more music on Friday, August 18.

In a teaser shared to Instagram, she links up with rapper Lil Baby in the music video for their new song, "Forever."

"If it ain't forever, it's whatever," she captioned her post of the short clip.

"Forever" follows the singer's most recent song and video, "How We Roll." Both songs are expected to show up on her upcoming album, CiCi, also expected on August 18.

The new music also comes after she shocked fans with news that she's pregnant with baby number four, the third with her pro-footballer husband, Russell Wilson.

Ciara said she experienced severe morning sickness while filming the "How We Roll" music video alongside Chris Brown.

"I was nauseous like a B!! But Film was life!!" she wrote on her Instagram Story Wednesday, August 9, sharing behind-the-scenes footage of the shoot.

Cici, Ciara's seven-track EP, is available for presave on major streaming platforms.

