Ciara & Russell Wilson pregnant with third baby

The Wilson clan will soon gain another member.

Ciara announced that she's pregnant with her fourth child, the third with her pro footballer husband, Russell Wilson.

The singer, 37, took to Instagram with the reveal, a silhouette of her baby bump that was reportedly filmed during the couple's anniversary trip to Japan last month.

"You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I'm your rib," Ciara wrote alongside a snippet of her latest song with the same lyrics as the caption.

Ciara and Wilson already share their daughter Sienna, 6, and their three-year-old son, Win. The singer is also mom to nine-year-old Future, her son with rapper Future.

The news comes just a few days after the "Level Up" singer dropped "How We Roll" featuring Chris Brown.

According to a source who spoke to People, Ciara shot the entire music video for the song while pregnant.

"She was dancing on set all day long for a full day's shoot," they said, adding, "It's astonishing how much energy she has when she's [pregnant]."

Per People, Ciara "loves being a mother so this is what she loves doing. This is what she has always wanted, and Russ too. They've always wanted a lot of kids."

