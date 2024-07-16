Ciara says Out of This World: The Experience tour has been a longtime dream come true

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Ciara's schedule has been busy, but she will not "Lose Control." While on the Out of This World: The Experience tour, she made a stop to the ESPY Awards Thursday to perform some of her hits.

Looking back, she tells Harper's Bazaar, "While it was nonstop, back-to-back moments, it all worked out seamlessly. It was a true definition of organized chaos, and I dream of nights like that—it's so invigorating."

"I got to do a live performance on national TV honoring my friend Serena [Williams], and then right after that, to go and perform at one of the most iconic areas in the world ," she continued. "It doesn't get any better."

While Ciara's no stranger to the road or Missy Elliott, the tour marks the first time she and Missy have hit the road together.

"This has been a longtime dream come true for me, because Missy and I always talk about performing together, and some of the biggest songs we've had in our careers we share together," she says. She also praised Busta Rhymes, who joins them on the tour. "I always thought that Busta is one of the best performers in hip-hop, so the combination of all of us together is nonstop energy for our fans."

For her particular set, Ciara took inspiration from Michael Jackson's Dangerous, Madonna's Blond Ambition and Janet Jackson's Velvet Rope tours. "To me, artists like them are the epitome of what truly performing is and how you give the best stage presentation," she says.

So far, she's made a fan of her children, who, alongside husband Russell Wilson, have been on the road with her. "It brings me peace knowing that they are here with me, but also they are having so much fun," Ciara shares.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

