Ciara teases new music, plans to hit the road

New music is on the way from Ciara.

According to Variety, during the launch of LoveShackFancy's new collection on Monday, July 31, the Grammy-Award winner dished that a new song is on the horizon. But, that's not all. She will also drop a music video to accompany it, in addition to dropping a new album before the year ends.

“I’m so proud of the work I’ve been doing over the past few months, even years actually,” Ciara said. “It’s been some time before sharing this body of work with my fans. I can’t wait to roll it out. I feel really good. Really proud. I feel like I’m in my true element where my fans have always loved me and what I’ve always loved the most.”

If new music, visuals, and an album weren't enough, the "Level Up" singer also plans on hitting the road with her tunes that she describes as "house party basement vibes that can travel anywhere."

“I want everyone to have a good time listening to my music," she shared. "There’s a very strong R&B core to the project as well. I’m really in my R&B bag on this record."

Ciara added, “I always want the world to dance, and that’s my mission for this project.”

