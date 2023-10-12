City Girls reveal title of upcoming album, 'R.A.W.'

In the latest of teases for the upcoming City Girls album, the Miami duo revealed the title of the project.

"You can say what it's called and I'ma give the abbreviation," Yung Miami said to JT when interviewed by Yandy Smith on the carpet of the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards.

"It's called R.A.W.," JT said. The two went back and forth for a second on the breakdown of the name, with Yung Miami asking if the R stands for rich or real.

"It's Real A** W*****," JT confirmed.

The ladies also announced the album is expected out October 20.

R.A.W. makes the third studio project from the City Girls following their 2018 debut, Girl Code, and 2020's City on Lock.

