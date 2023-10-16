City Girls unveil cover art for upcoming album, ﻿'RAW'

Unfiltered & Untamed.

That's the theme of the new City Girls album, RAW, which will hit music streaming apps on Friday, October 20.

Ahead of its release, JT and Yung Miami dropped the cover art, which sees the ladies sitting legs crossed to the side, dressed in and surrounded by animal prints.

The artwork comes a few days after they publicly revealed the title of the new album, telling Yandy Smith in an interview on the BET Hip Hop Awards carpet that it's an acronym for Real A** W*****.

"RAW FRIDAY 10/20," the Miami duo wrote on Instagram. "Y'all ready?"

