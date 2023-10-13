Classic live performance of Bob Marley’s “Get Up, Stand Up” gets first YouTube release

A legendary live performance of Bob Marley & The Wailers' classic "Get Up, Stand Up" is now available on YouTube for the first time.

The performance was recorded in 1973 at the Sundown Theatre in Edmonton, North London, and up until now was only available as a bootleg.

The performance will be featured on the upcoming 50th anniversary reissue of Marley & The Wailers' album Catch A Fire, which drops November 3. It will feature the original album, the 10-song Live From The Paris Theatre, London recording and Sessions, an album of alternative and extended takes, as well as instrumental Jamaican versions of Catch A Fire songs. It is available for preorder now.

"Get Up, Stand Up," written by Marley and Peter Tosh, appeared on the 1973 Wailers album Burnin', which is celebrating its 50th anniversary October 19.

