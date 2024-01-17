Coachella 2024 lineup: Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat to headline; Lil Uzi Vert, Tyla, & more

Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat and Lana Del Rey have been announced as headliners for the 2024 Coachella Music and Arts Festival.

Concert and music promoter Goldenvoice unveiled the lineup Tuesday, naming a long list of today's top artists who'll appear at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, for two weekends in April.

Lil Uzi Vert, Tyla, Tinashe, Brittany Howard and Chlöe will play sets on the festival's opening night, Friday, April 12, and the first night of weekend two, Friday, April 19.

Saturday shows on April 13 and 20 are slated to have Tyler, the Creator, Ice Spice, Jon Batiste, Blxst and British girl group FLO take the stage.

Performers rounding out each weekend on Sunday, April 14 and 21, include Doja as well as Jhené Aiko, Lil Yachty, Coi Leray, NAV, Victoria Monét and reggae artist YG Marley.

Presale tickets for Coachella are up for grabs starting Friday, January 19, at 11 a.m. PT. A press release advises, "For your best chance at passes, look to Weekend 2."

For full lineup and more info, visit Coachella.com.

