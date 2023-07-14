Coco Jones delivers "ICU" remix with Justin Timberlake

As promised, Coco Jones delivered the highly anticipated "ICU (Remix)" with pop icon Justin Timberlake.

The new track comes after days of teasing on social media, with the R&B star dropping hints about the special feature artist.

Coco later revealed the secret on the carpet of the 2023 ESPYS, promising fans an "amazing" song with the "legend" that is Timberlake.

"It was so amazing watching him just be a creative," she said. "We were collaborating on ideas and I feel like the song itself is nostalgic, so having his voice on it and that soul, that element he brings, it's gonna be amazing."

Upon its release on Friday, July 14, both Coco and JT shared the same image to Instagram: a snapshot of the two on Facetime, Timberlake smiling from ear to ear and a shocked-looking Coco with her hand over her mouth.

The "ICU (Remix)" with Coco Jones and Justin Timberlake is out now.

