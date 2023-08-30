Coi Leray gets "vulnerable" on new EP, 'Blue Moon'

Coi Leray has dropped her new EP, Blue Moon – perfectly timed to the rare Super Blue Moon, set to appear in the sky Wednesday night.



The EP features five tracks, including the single "Isabel Marant," which also has an accompanying music video.



"This EP, I get vulnerable," Coi writes on Instagram. "I got tired of 'trying' new things and wanted to just do what I do BEST. I have a hard time with telling my story because I get wrapped up in the media narratives, however music is the best way for me to tell it."



Wednesday, August 30, marks the last time a Super Blue Moon will rise until 2037, according to NASA.

