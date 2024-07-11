Coi Leray hopes to "connect with my fans more" on Jhene Aiko's tour

Coi Leray has been performing shows as part of Jhene Aiko's Magic Hour Tour, which Coachella apparently helped her prepare for. Speaking to Teen Vogue, she says it was her experience at the annual festival that informed her decision regarding the tour.

"I put so much thought into Coachella — I overthought it a little bit," she says. "Even though it was a great show, I do think it was overproduced, and it got me prepared for the tour now to say, 'Okay, less is more sometimes.'"

The tour marks Coi's first since 2021, so she says she is eager to "connect with my fans more."

"I want to just focus on what's in front of me. Every day, every city, every state, catering to who's there in that moment," she adds, noting she's experiencing some anxiety along the way. "That's what this whole tour is about, tapping into those fans and communicating with them in the best way I can, whether it's in the music, a moment, a meet and greet, on stage [in between songs]. The ones that really f*** with me and the ones I inspire, [they are] the ones who I'm gravitating towards. I think I gravitated towards too much negative s***, situations, people. But I'm back on f****** track, focused on me."

