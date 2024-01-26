Colin Kaepernick, Nessa Diab to release 'We Are Free, You & Me' picture book this fall

Former professional football player and activist Colin Kaepernick and his partner, radio host Nessa Diab, have announced a new picture book set for release this fall.

We Are Free, You & Me is filled with affirmations about freedom, while celebrating a fictional family who enjoys a day together in their community. It aims to celebrate the principles of Kaepernick and Diab's Know Your Right Camp, an international movement with a mission to advance the liberation of Black and brown communities.

The authors pledge to donate 100% of the proceeds from the book to Know Your Rights Camp.

"As parents, this project has been especially meaningful to us," Kaepernick and Diab said. "The messages contained in We Are Free, You & Me represent what we aspire to affirm in our own child."

As for their wishes for We Are Free readers: "We hope this book inspires young people to live in the light of their own strength, truth, and self-worth as they embark on their journey through life."

We Are Free, You & Me, with illustrations by Gladys Jose, will be out by Scholastic and Kaepernick Publishing on October 1.

