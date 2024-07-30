Common and Pete Rock release new video for "Fortunate"

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Common and Pete Rock are "Fortunate," according to their new music video.

The duo released a clip that captures Common's trek through his hometown of Chicago, where he visited The Deck (87th Street) and The Foundation (Chicago) and hung out with some of his childhood friends.

"Fortunate" is the latest single off of Common & Pete's joint project, The Auditorium, Vol. 1, which will be supported by The Auditorium Tour. As part of the trek, the two will make 18 stops, starting with a show in Del mar, California, on Aug. 28 and ending with a three-night residency at the Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City on Sept. 23-25. Tickets are now available to purchase.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

