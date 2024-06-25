Common song mixed into Janet Jackson's tour set

Janet Jackson is on tour, and she's been featuring songs from other artists in mixes with her own. After recently incorporating Tinashe's new hit "Nasty" into her set, a recent show captured her dancing to a mix that included a song from Common.

"Shout to my brother @common. In chicago the other night had to flip 'Go' into @janetjackson Nasty!! #TogetherAgaintour2024 #JanetJackson #Common," wrote Aktive, who's been DJing for Janet on the road.

Common then reacted, writing, “Wow! It’s a honor to have my song incorporated into the great @JanetJackson show! A special thanks to my brother @djaktive for making it happen!

