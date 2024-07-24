Cordae reunites with Lil Wayne on "Saturday Mornings"

t may be Wednesday afternoon, but "Saturday Mornings" are the focus of Cordae's new song. Released alongside a music video, it features Lil Wayne and finds them exchanging lyrical bars over the course of four minutes.

“No cap for me, we get money like athletes/ Like the eighth man on the Wizards, that’s more of a match for me/ If we being completely honest, me and the mic got chemistry/ Boy, I got this down to a science, I promise you I ain’t lying/ Get love in every borough, my n***** are very thorough," raps Cordae on the first verse.

He's then followed by Wayne, who spits, “I take a n***** life before he take the stand/ Take some drugs and take off, take some when I land/ You standing on business, I’m a business man/ I’m a goat n****, you a sacrificial lamb.”

Produced by Grammy Award winner Boogz, "Saturday Mornings (Feat. Lil Wayne)" marks the rappers' latest collaboration, following 2021's "Sinister."

(Video contains uncensored profanity).

