Courtney B. Vance appears as criminal mastermind in first-look 'Heist 88' teaser

Showtime

By Jamia Pugh

For Courtney B. Vance's next role, he'll play a criminal bank-robbing mastermind who attempts one last job before heading off to prison.

Heist 88 follows Vance's Jeremy Horne, who enlists a group of law-abiding citizens for a high-stakes job stealing millions of dollars "in a daring and brazen assault on the U.S. banking system."

A first-look preview of the upcoming Showtime movie sees Horne alongside one of his recruits, Nican Robinson (Ahsoka13 Reasons Why), attempting to persuade him to let go of his finance-career dreams and go after money that's owed to him.

"Crime thrillers have always been my favorite genre since I can remember, and I've been looking for a project like Heist 88 since I moved to the U.S. from London," director Menhaj Huda told Shadow and Act. "So to get the opportunity to direct this movie was like a dream come true."

The cast also includes Keith DavidXavier ClydePrecious Way and Keesha Sharp. It is executive produced by Vance and Angela Bassett via their Vance-Bassett Productions.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

