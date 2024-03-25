Cypress Hill to make 'Simpsons' joke come true with London Symphony Orchestra

Thomas Cooper/Getty Images

By Andrea Tuccillo

It's a Simpsons episode come to life for Cypress Hill.

In the 1996 episode of the animated show titled “Homerpalooza,” the group guest-starred as themselves and accidentally booked a show with the London Symphony Orchestra while high. Now, almost 30 years later, they’ve got a gig with the London Symphony Orchestra for real.

The iconic hip-hop group will perform symphonic versions of their biggest hits for a concert at Royal Albert Hall on July 10. Tickets go on sale March 27 via AEG Presents.

"We are thrilled to be performing with the London Symphony Orchestra in such a prestigious venue as the Royal Albert Hall," Cypress Hill said in a statement obtained by Rolling Stone. "It's a dream come true, a collaboration only The Simpsons could have predicted."

Cypress Hill previously performed three shows with U.S. symphony orchestras last year.

