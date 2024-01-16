Cypress Hill to celebrate 4/20 with We Legalized It Tour

Cypress Hill, the pioneering West Coast rap group known for incorporating cannabis culture into their music, will celebrate 4/20 this year on the road with their We Legalized It Tour.

The nationwide trek, which kicks off just before the marijuana-related holiday in Boston on April 18, is set to make stops in 13 cities across the U.S., including Brooklyn, Las Vegas, Dallas and Atlanta.

The group will showcase some of their smoke-filled favorites like "Insane in the Brain," "Hit from the Bong" and more.

Special tour guests include The Pharcyde and Souls of Mischief.

In honor of their ties to and advocacy of cannabis culture, the group pledges $1 of each ticket sold to the Last Prisoner Project, a nonprofit aiming to reform the U.S. criminal justice system through progressive drug policy.

Ticket sales start with an artist presale on January 17, followed by the general public sale on January 19.

For the full tour itinerary, visit Cypress Hill's official website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.