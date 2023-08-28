Da Baby taps Pretty Vee & Desi Banks for Friday spoof in "Ghetto Girls" video

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Drai's Nightclub

By Jamia Pugh

Outside of rap, Da Baby's well known for his directing work on unique music videos.

For his latest masterpiece, the rapper went behind-the-camera for the "Ghetto Girls" visual, a comedic spoof of the cult classic film series Friday. 

Da Baby tapped popular social media comedians Pretty Vee and Desi Banks to star in the nearly five-minute video that sees the two as a couple who argue and fight, oftentimes in front of a packed crowd in an Atlanta neighborhood.

"Ghetto Girls" is the latest video directed by the rapper following the firefighter-themed twerk visual for "Shake Sumn" and the "Shake Sumn Remix" featuring Sexyy Red, which stars Power Book II: Ghost actor Gianni Paolo.

Da Baby's often been involved in the creation of his videos dating back to 2019's "Suge," the Billboard chart-topper produced by longtime collaborators Jetsonmade and Reel Goats via his record label, Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment.

