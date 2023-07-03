Da Brat's wife pulls off heartwarming "pre-push present" surprise

Da Brat's wife, Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart, planned and pulled off a surprise to celebrate the pregnant rapper who is expecting her first child, a baby boy.

She gifted Da Brat, whose birth name is Shawntae Harris, a brand-new, white-on-white Tesla.

In the tear-jerker video posted to social media Sunday, July 2, Da Brat rides passenger while Dupart drives to a Tesla lot.

"What are we doing at Tesla?" a confused Da Brat asks upon their arrival.

When the mom-to-be realizes what's happening, she gasps and immediately burst into tears.

"Beautiful, stop f****** playing with me, don't do this!" Da Brat exclaims, refusing to get out of the car.

Full of complete shock, Da Brat tries to process the gesture while continuing to sit in the car, crying tears of joy.

"You know I got on makeup, you know I'm finna mess it up," she told Dupart.

The couple exchange back-and-forth for a bit, with Dupart reminding her wife that the car is "already paid for" and that she "can't take it back."

"She always says how I don't need to buy her anything all she needs is me," Dupart wrote in her Instagram caption. "DAT MAKES ME WANNA GIVE HER DA WORLD."

Da Brat and Dupart tied the knot on February 2, 2022, and announced the news of their pregnancy in February of this year.

Dupart is already a mother to three children.

