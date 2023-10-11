DaBaby reflects on "legendary" BET Hip Hop Awards performance with Juvenile & Mannie Fresh

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET

By Jamia Pugh

DaBaby is reliving a recent moment in his rap career that he now deems legendary.

After performing one of his latest songs, "Ghetto Girls," alongside rap greats Juvenile and Mannie Fresh at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards, he shared with followers online that the special live collaboration meant a lot to him.

"Had to let it sink in," he wrote in his Instagram caption alongside a clip of the performance. "Just performed 'PROJECT CHICK' w/ @juviethegreat & @manniefresh at the awards last night. #HOODCLASSIC."

Released just last month, "Ghetto Girls" features a heavy sample of "Project Chick," the 2000s classic by Juvenile and Mannie's rap group, Cash Money Millionaires.

DaBaby continued in his note, "That was my way of putting on for 50 years of Hip-Hop & anybody from the ghetto period ! Especially da SOUTH. Coming up how we came up that’s as raw as it get!"

Comparing the viral moment to the national anthem, the North Carolina rapper said "it hit different" to perform with the legends "when you grew up on [their music]."

"LEGENDARY S***," he added.

He went on, thanking BET for "letting me set the tone" as the Hip Hop Awards show opener.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

