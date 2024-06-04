De La Soul to release 'Chapter 3' documentary

De La Soul is letting fans in on the process behind the rerelease and remaster of their discography.

Their new documentary, Chapter 3, will follow Posdnuos, Trugoy the Dove, Maseo and producer Prince Paul as they unite in the studio for the first time in almost 30 years "with a legacy to protect." It will go behind the scenes of "the creative process, camaraderie, and passion that has defined De La Soul's enduring legacy" while capturing "the memories and moments that helped them build it."

Chapter 3 will livestream on YouTube and the band's Facebook, X and official website June 7 through June 14. Then, at 3:30 p.m. ET on June 14, the official music video for "The Magic Number," created using generative art-based AI, will premiere, showcasing the last time the group was together before Trugoy's 2023 death.

The broadcasting schedule for Chapter 3, based on locations, is as follows:

June 7 - Los Angeles, California - 3 PM

June 8 - Sydney, Australia - 3 PM

June 9 - Chicago, Illinois - 3 PM

June 10 - London, England - 3 PM

June 11 - Paris, France - 3 PM

June 12 - Seoul, South Korea - 3 PM

June 13 - São Paulo, Brazil - 3 PM

June 14 - New York, New York - 3 PM

