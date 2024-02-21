De La Soul's '3 Feet High and Rising' ﻿to hit digital platforms in March

De La Soul is marking the 35th anniversary of their 3 Feet High and Rising album with a commemorative release. On March 1, the project will available across all digital platforms, complete with the original tracks and a few bonus ones, all of which have been remastered in Stereo and Atmos.

The new additions include "Ain't Hip to be Labelled a Hippie," "What's More," "Jenifa Taught Me (12" Version)" and "Freedom Of Speak (We Got Three Minutes)," for which a lyric video has just dropped. A demo version of "Freedom Of Speak (We Got Three Minutes)" is also on the release, as is "Plug Tunin' (Home Demo)" — both were demos from DJ Maseo's basement.

3 Feet High and Rising originally dropped on March 3, 1989, and has since been certified Platinum by the RIAA. As part of their celebration of the album, De La Soul has teamed up with Bravado to drop exclusive merch. They'll talk about the album with fans via a Talk Shop Live livestream February 27 at 6 p.m. ET and host an in-store signing at New York's Rough Trade Records on the day of the album's milestone anniversary. They'll also hit the stage at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert during the week of March 4.

You can presave 3 Feet High and Rising (35th Anniversary) now.

