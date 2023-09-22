Def Jam opens new online shop with exclusive hip-hop 50 artist merch

By Jamia Pugh

In honor of hip-hop's 50th anniversary, Def Jam — the record label home to a long list of top hip-hop & R&B artists — unveiled its new online shop of artist fashion and collectible merchandise.

The special collection includes sweatshirts, T-shirts and hats for Public EnemyDJ KhaledJeezyCoco Jones and others.

"Hey co-captains! Y'all been showing out with this merch so I wanted y'all to have a new collection. Get into it so we can match. Love youuu!" Coco said of her fall line.

Also available are a collection of exclusive vinyls from Rick Ross2 ChainzLudacrisFreewayJadakissJhene Aiko and more.

Fans can pick up the rare items that are part of Def Jam's Hip-Hop 50 Vault by visiting the official website.

