Dej Loaf returns to music with two new Afrobeats songs

Dej Loaf, the singer and rapper behind 2014's viral sensation "Try Me," makes her return to music with two new Afrobeats songs.

After first dropping "Please Don't Go" with Nigerian singers Teni the Entertainer and Cheekychizzy, she follows it up with her new single "Lighters Up" featuring Orlando rapper Tyla Yaweh.

The new tracks comes two years after Dej suggested she'd be retiring from music in 2021, saying in a tweet that she's "probably never dropping new music again."

She cleared up the rumors in a response to fellow Detroit rapper Sada Baby, who praised the rapper as one of his musical inspirations.

"Thanks for always seeing me clearly," she tweeted, adding, "Not retiring."

