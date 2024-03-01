Demetrius Flenory Jr. says everything is "elevated," emotions heightened in season 3 of 'BMF'

BMF's back, continuing the story of Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest Tee" Flenory, founders of the Black Mafia Family, a drug trafficking and money laundering organization in the U.S. This season picks up where the last one left off, with Meech in Atlanta to expand the business and Terry holding down the fort in Detroit. Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory Jr., who portrays his father, tells ABC Audio fans "can expect everything elevated" and "all the emotions heightened" as his character relocates to the A and has to "navigate through this whole new environment ... with different people that doesn't know, that don't trust him."

"This is where we see Meech really step up being the man, that boss to get things done," he continues. "So y'all will be able to see Meech use different tactics, his charisma, to get things that he wants instead of what he did before.”

One of the people Meech will encounter in Atlanta is Rodney "Greeny" Green, a player and entrepreneur who introduces Meech to the strip club culture, among other things.

"He that cat that going to figure out a way to make a dollar out of 15 cents," says Ne-Yo, who takes on the role. "Depending on the situation and the circumstance, he's your best friend and he's your worst enemy." He calls Greeny reliable while pointing out, "You also gotta watch, because if it's possible for him to get a leg up, he might just go there."

Ne-Yo says he was drawn to the character because "it was something new for me, something I never done before."

"I wanted to test myself, to see how much I could be Greeny and not Ne-Yo," he adds. (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

You can watch season 3 of BMF beginning March 1 on STARZ.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.