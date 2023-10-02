Did you know? ﻿*This* ﻿Nickelodeon actor produced SZA's "Snooze"

By Jamia Pugh

Remember Andre Harris, a lead character on Nickelodeon's Victorious? 

The role earned Leon Thomas III an NAACP Image Award in 2012, but these days the actor is raking up new accolades in music as one of the producers on SZA's smash hit "Snooze."

During an interview on the Zach Sang Show podcast, Thomas said he really enjoyed being part of the song's recording process.

"SZA is such a cool person and being in the studio with her," he said. "She was in a separate room when she wrote that record. So, her just doing the show-and-tell after it was done was, like, insane."

Not only did "Snooze" land atop Billboard's Rhythmic, Hot 100, Mainstream Top 40 and R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay charts, it also nabbed a spot on former President Barack Obama's 2023 summer playlist.

