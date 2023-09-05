Diddy grants publishing rights back to Bad Boy artists; drops track list for '﻿The Love Album: Off the Grid'

Diddy was in a giving mood recently.

The music mogul reportedly gifted the publishing rights back to all the music artists who helped build his Bad Boy record label.

Ma$e, Faith Evans, The LOX, 112 and the estate of The Notorious B.I.G are among those who have signed agreements to earn back the rights, according to Billboard. The magazine reports that Diddy started to reach out to artists and writers in May of 2021, and most signed offers with a few more agreements still in the works.

The generous move comes after years of public scrutiny over artist rights, most notably with Ma$e, who has called his former boss out over "unfair" practices multiple times.

"I heard u loud and clear when u said that u are now for the artist and to that my response is if u want to see change you can make a change today by starting with yourself," Mase wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, shared by the Associated Press. "Your past business practices knowingly has ... been extremely unfair to the very same artist that helped u obtain that Icon Award on the iconic Badboy label."

Diddy's latest business decision also comes ahead of The Love Album: Off the Grid, his upcoming project expected out September 15.

Earlier this week, he shared the presave link and track list, revealing album features with Swae Lee, Busta Rhymes, Mary J. Blige, Jeremih, Teyana Taylor and more.

