Diddy hit with another sexual abuse lawsuit, releases first social media statement denying claims

Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing a new sexual abuse lawsuit that names him, former Bad Boy Entertainment president Harve Pierre and an unnamed third defendant.

Now the fifth complaint filed against the hip-hop producer, the new suit identifies a woman by the name Jane Doe who says she was sex trafficked and gang raped when she was 17.

The lawsuit obtained by ABC News, with a "trigger warning" graphic content message, says Pierre approached the teen at a lounge in Michigan, near to where she was living at the time, told her he was "best friends" with Diddy and proceeded to call him. They convinced the teen to take a private jet to New York where she alleged she was plied with drugs and alcohol, and gang raped.

The Doe suit follows a complaint against Diddy's companies and Pierre that allege Pierre used his position of power at Bad Boy to groom and sexually assault a former employee.

The string of complaints against Diddy started with a lawsuit from Cassie, which was settled a day after it topped headlines. "I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control," she released in a statement.

Combs added, "We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love."

On Wednesday, December 6, Diddy took to social media to again denounce the allegations against him, writing in a post, "Enough is enough."

"For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, Destroy my reputation and legacy," he said.



He continued, "Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear; I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, family and for the truth."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.