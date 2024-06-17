Diddy returns key to the city to NYC Mayor Eric Adams following Cassie abuse video

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Another honor previously awarded to Diddy has been rescinded. Following Howard University's revoking of his honorary doctorate, New York City Mayor Eric Adams has taken back Diddy's key to the city.

After seeing the video in which Diddy attacked ex-girlfriend Cassie, Adams sent letters to Diddy's offices in New York and California requesting to get key the back.

"I was deeply disturbed by recent video footage of Sean 'Diddy' Combs assaulting his then partner," Adams wrote. “I strongly condemn these actions and stand in solidarity with all survivors of domestic and gender-based violence. Our city has worked tirelessly to make sure survivors are heard and seen by our administration."

An email was sent to a representative listed online for Combs, but it was not immediately returned, ABC News reports. The key, however, was received on June 10.

