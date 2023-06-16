Dionne Warwick cancels concert after "medical incident"

By Danielle Long

Legendary singer Dionne Warwick had to cancel a highly anticipated concert after encountering a medical incident.

"We regret to inform you that the Dionne Warwick performance on June 24, 2023 at Rivers Casino Des Plaines has been cancelled due to a medical incident," read an email to ticket holders obtained by TMZ. The email also states all ticket purchases will get a refund.

According two the outlet, Dionne explained that she began experiencing problems on Thursday, June 15, leading to the unfortunate cancellation of the upcoming show. Despite this setback, Dionne remains hopeful and assured her fans that the concert will be rescheduled for a later date.

Fortunately, the 82-year-old singer is recovering well from the minor medical incident and has upcoming appearances in New York and Delaware next month.

