Dionne Warwick on upcoming Kennedy Center Honors gala recognition: “It’s about time”

Dionne Warwick is one of the artists being recognized at the Kennedy Center Honors this year, and she is certainly grateful to singled out — although it may have taken a little longer than she would have liked.

"It's about time," she joked to People when asked about the recognition. "I'm thrilled. I really am. I'm very excited about it. I feel so honored to be honored by the Kennedy Center."

The 82-year-old Warwick has already won five Grammy Awards, and while being a recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors is another great achievement for her, she would still love to have some other trophies on her shelf.

She notes, "There's still the Oscar, the Emmy, the Tony, not necessarily that order."



The 46th annual Kennedy Center Honors gala, hosted by Gloria Estefan, will take place December 3 in Washington, D.C., with the celebration airing later on CBS.

